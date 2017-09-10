Is Ending DACA the Worst Decision Trump Has Made?

Donald Trump promised an immigration crackdown as soon as he announced his run for the Presidency. Within minutes of that unforgettable entrance by escalator, he accused Mexico of sending drugs, crime, and rapists into the United States, and he never let up on the ethnic insults and xenophobia. Under President Trump, the crackdown has come in many forms, beginning with the slapdash ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries. Trump has vowed to triple the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers; expand the Border Patrol, despite plummeting apprehensions; withhold federal funding to “sanctuary cities”; and, of course, build a wall. In the first half of 2017, arrests of undocumented immigrants rose nearly forty per cent above arrests made in the first half of 2016, and arrests of noncriminal immigrants more than doubled. Last month, Trump backed legislation that would cut legal immigration by half. Then, last week, after months of reassuring the nearly seven hundred thousand Dreamers—recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, created by President Obama in 2012 to give young undocumented immigrants who had been brought to this country as children the chance to live, study, and work legally—that he “loved” them and that they should “rest easy,” he cancelled the program.