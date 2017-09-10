Jagmeet Singh Floats Decriminalization Of All Personal Drug Possession

As NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh would call for decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use, he said during a leadership debate Sunday.

The NDP candidates were asked how they would respond to the opioid crisis that has killed countless Canadians.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poured cold water over the possibility of legalizing or decriminalizing drugs such as heroin and cocaine, which many advocates believe would help prevent further overdose deaths from the powerful opioid fentanyl.