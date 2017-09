Naheed Nenshi all smiles after mayoral forum where rivals offered little direct criticism

Mayor Naheed Nenshi was all smiles after an all-candidates forum Saturday, despite the fact that he’d just spent two hours verbally sparring with six men running to replace him.

With about six weeks until election day, time is running out for the candidates who want to deny Nenshi a third term, but during the debate there were few direct challenges to the mayor. Nenshi rarely addressed individual opponents, instead focusing on broader themes.