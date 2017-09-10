Ontario legislature resumes amid two Liberal trials; focus on labour and pot

Major labour law changes, including a $15 minimum wage, and marijuana will be on the front burner as Ontario’s legislature returns from its summer break on Monday.

But the business of legislating also resumes at the same time as two Liberal trials get underway and are sure to dominate Ontario politics.

Both opposition parties will likely try to keep reminding people of the Election Act bribery charges trial in Sudbury related to a 2015 byelection and mischief and the breach of trust trial in Toronto related to the cancellation of two gas plants before the 2011 election.

Premier Kathleen Wynne is set to testify in the bribery trial in Sudbury on Wednesday.

“It’s a sad day for the people of Ontario that they will be seeing their premier as a witness on the stand in court on Wednesday,” Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown said in a statement.

Wynne was asked last week if she was worried the trials wo