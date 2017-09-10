‘This isn’t about small business’ Morneau says of tax changes

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says two-thirds of Canada’s small business owners, including farmers and physicians need not worry about the proposed federal changes to the tax system because they won’t be impacted “at all” by what the Liberals have put on the table.

“We have no intention of trying to make it more difficult for the family farm,” said Morneau in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period.

The Liberal government’s proposal to close what it calls “unfair” tax loopholes has been met with fervent opposition from small business owners since the its three-pronged plan was unveiled in Ottawa in July.