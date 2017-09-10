National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Trudeau needs to postpone small biz tax changes after having pit Canadians against each other

By — Sep 10 2017

The federal government’s consultation on changing small business taxes has been a calamity of communications mistakes.

The Trudeau government should postpone the implementation of any changes.

With the transformation of the Canadian economy during the past decade, I do believe there is a legitimate issue in trying to create tax fairness for all Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a mandate to do so as it was in his 2015 election platform. A proper discussion and meaningful consultation could uncover and get to an accurate definition of what “abuse” of the tax system is in 2017.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines