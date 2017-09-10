Trudeau needs to postpone small biz tax changes after having pit Canadians against each other

The federal government’s consultation on changing small business taxes has been a calamity of communications mistakes.

The Trudeau government should postpone the implementation of any changes.

With the transformation of the Canadian economy during the past decade, I do believe there is a legitimate issue in trying to create tax fairness for all Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a mandate to do so as it was in his 2015 election platform. A proper discussion and meaningful consultation could uncover and get to an accurate definition of what “abuse” of the tax system is in 2017.