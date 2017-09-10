Trump: US a ‘bit lucky’ Irma veered from original course

President Donald Trump said Sunday that “we may have been a little bit lucky” after Hurricane Irma veered from its original course and headed along Florida’s west coast, instead of east. He said that path might be less destructive.

He said Irma will “cost a lot of money” but that he’s most concerned at this point with saving lives.

Trump commented hours after the nearly 400-mile-wide storm blew ashore early Sunday in the Florida Keys, made landfall on Marco Island on the state’s west coast and was barrelling toward Tampa, which hasn’t suffered a direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly 100 years.

He also spoke before state and local officials had begun to assess the damage.

“We may have been a little bit lucky in that it went on the west and it may not have been quite as destructive, but we’re going to see,” Trump said, addressing reporters after returning to the White House from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland where he spent the weekend monitoring the st