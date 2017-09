White nationalist allowed to join human rights case on anti-transgender flyers

A notorious white nationalist has been granted the right to intervene in a human rights case involving flyers that targeted a transgender candidate in the B.C. election.

Morgane Oger, the defeated NDP candidate for Vancouver-False Creek, filed a complaint against Bill Whatcott after he distributed handouts accusing her and her party of “promoting a false narrative” — specifically, that she is a woman.