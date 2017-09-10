Who’s backing whom in the NDP leadership race — and what that means

The four candidates for the leadership of the federal NDP are participating in the campaign’s last official debate in Vancouver on Sunday, little more than a week before voting begins.

Many New Democrats, however, have already weighed in, throwing their weight behind one of the contestants for the job. Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh still has the most endorsements in the race, both from within the caucus and in the wider NDP universe of current and former legislators at the provincial and federal levels.