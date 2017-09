10,000 may need evacuation from ravaged Florida Keys

Officials were struggling Monday to reach the majority of the Florida Keys — namely, the stretch of islands west of Key Largo — amid early indications that Hurricane Irma showed the archipelago little mercy.

The Keys are closed to the public, including residents, and several areas remain without water, power and communications, officials said.

“My heart goes out to the people in the Keys,” Gov. Rick Scott said. “There’s devastation. I just hope everybody survived. It’s horrible what we saw.”