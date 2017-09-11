Alberta Liberals to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Kang

The Alberta Liberal Party is planning on conducting interviews with current and former Liberal staffers following allegations of sexual harassment from former Alberta Liberal staffer Kirstin Morrell against former two-term Alberta MLA and now MP Darshan Kang to find out if there are any more complaints.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan said in a statement that the sexual harassment allegations from Ms. Morrell reported in The Hill Times two weeks ago against Mr. Kang (Calgary Skyview, Alta.) are “deeply concerning” and described the alleged behaviour as “repugnant and has no place in society.”