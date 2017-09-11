B.C. budget: Tax hike for wealthy, more money for education, housing, overdose crisis

B.C.’s New Democrat government will hike taxes on the wealthy, corporations and polluters, while pumping more money into education, homelessness, rental housing and the overdose crisis, according to the new government’s first budget update.

Finance Minister Carole James said the budget follows through on some of the party’s priority issues, as a first step before New Democrats can table a full budget in February 2018.

“I am a big believer that a budget does not stand alone, a budget is a tool to make sure the people of this province who built the economy benefit from the economy,” said James.