Closing tax loopholes a sure vote winner

Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s “tax fairness” move to close loopholes, including the shameless ones with feathers and sequins, are more popular than many realize.

You may have been reading about the alleged backlash to the proposed reforms. But the backlash comes from the people using the loopholes. They include doctors, small business owners and, it must be said, freelance journalists who incorporate themselves and hire family members to do no work beyond accepting “sprinklings” of money from Ma and Pa Inc.

It should worry the complainers that most Canadian