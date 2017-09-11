Federal government sends team to determine how Canada can help hurricane victims

TORONTO — The Canadian government is sending a team to the Caribbean to determine what help Canada can provide to victims of hurricane Irma.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the assessment team is headed for Antigua.

He says the team will look at what humanitarian assistance can be provided to the region.

Among the tools the government can use is its Disaster Assistance Response Team, made up of members of the military and civilians from Global Affairs Canada.

The DART can go to anywhere in the world on short notice to provide humanitarian assistance.

There were calls on the weekend for Canada to do more to help some of the Canadian citizens who were caught up in Irma's wrath.

Nearly 300 Canadians have asked for assistance, Global Affairs said Sunday.

The Canadian Press