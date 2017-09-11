Liberals want input from MPs on nomination challenges, Mendès says most want ‘outright protection’

Liberal MPs say the party brass is seeking input from them on nomination rules for held ridings for the 2019 election, and have asked them to provide concrete proposals by scheduling in-person or teleconference meetings with top Grit officials.

At last week’s two-day Liberal caucus retreat in Kelowna, B.C., top party officials, including president Anna Gainey and campaign co-chair Chris MacInnes, invited MPs to submit their input and feedback.

Liberal MPs told The Hill Times they would provide their input to the party after Parliament returns for the fall sitting on Sept. 18. They said their proposals would be mainly based on their past experience in seeking the party nomination and the 2015 election campaign.