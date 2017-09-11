Much delayed Ontario gas plant scandal trial finally reaches court

More than four years in the making and much anticipated by political foes of the Ontario Liberal government, the so-called “gas plant” trial got off to a creaky start Monday.

Two former senior aides to then-premier Dalton McGuinty, David Livingston and Laura Miller, are each pleading not guilty to breach of trust, mischief and unauthorized use of a computer, all in relation to the alleged destruction of documents central to the Liberals’ decision in 2011 to cancel two gas plants in Oakville and Mississauga.