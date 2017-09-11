Ontario’s marijuana mess ensures black market will survive

With Ontario’s decision to take over the marijuana business, the drug has joined the list of formerly private vices, like alcohol and gambling, the steady supply of which is now an important government responsibility.

Distribution and sales of marijuana, after it has been legalized, will be carried out via a chain of special-purpose stores operated by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and staffed by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, thus fulfilling two key objectives of legalization: more money for the LCBO, and more members for OPSEU.