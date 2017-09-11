Saskatchewan celebrates opening of schools co-owned by public, Catholic boards

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government is celebrating the opening of schools that will be shared by public and Catholic boards that were built as public-private partnerships to save money.

On Monday, Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre announced the opening of a facility that will be shared by the public Ecole Harbour Landing School and the St. Keteri Tekakwitha Catholic School in Regina.

On Friday, the Sylvia Fedoruk Public School, which is shared with Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, was officially opened.

They are part of a project to build 18 schools that are to be co-owned by Catholic and public school divisions in Regina, Saskatoon, Martensville and Warman.

The province says the cost of building and maintaining the schools, which each include a child-care centre, will be $635 million over 30 years.

In 2015 a report by KPMG commissioned by the government said the joint-use P3 schools will save the province just over $100 million.

The Canadian Press