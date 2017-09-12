Is Morneau’s tax revolt turning into Trudeau’s GST moment?

Hard as it is to believe now, Bill Morneau’s controversial tax reform proposals were designed originally to prevent a populist revolt.

So how did the finance minister manage to arrive at exactly the opposite outcome?

Let’s cast our minds back to the end of March this year, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government unveiled its second budget. Around that time, the government and Canadians were still getting used to the idea of Donald Trump in the White House and wondering what that meant about the state of politics here.

Inside the media lockup, reporters were asking Finance officials, as well as the minister himself, how the 2017 budget would deal with the kind of middle-class angst that fuelled Trump’s rise in the United States.