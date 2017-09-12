It’s not ‘virtue-signalling,’ Conservatives. It’s a trade negotiation.

On the NAFTA renegotiation, Rona Ambrose got it right in her initial response: aligning the Conservatives with the Liberals in a united front. Andrew Scheer, on the other hand, got it wrong — in differentiating the opposition from the government at this early stage of the game.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole was dismissive of what he called Liberal “virtue signalling” last week — a reference to the Trudeau government’s attempt to negotiate new NAFTA chapters on gender equality, Indigenous peoples and the environment. Instead, O’Toole said, Team Canada should be focusing on a softwood lumber deal and export access in the North American auto industry.

Actually, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Commerce Secret