John Tory strips deputy mayor of title after Doug Ford endorsement

John Tory has stripped one of his deputy mayors of the title after he endorsed Doug Ford for mayor in 2018.

On Tuesday, Councillor Vincent Crisanti, who represents Ward 1 (Etobicoke North) said he was backing Doug Ford in the coming election, leveling a major blow in a campaign that has not yet begun officially.

The move prompted Tory to oust him.