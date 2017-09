NDP leadership hopeful says NDP won’t be ‘out-lefted’ by Trudeau with her at the helm

NDP leadership candidate Niki Ashton defended her “bold, progressive” policy platform in a meeting with the Star’s editorial board Tuesday, arguing that Canadians concerned with income inequality and climate change are hungry for a leader who will aggressively hike taxes on the rich, block the construction of new oil pipelines and ensure Indigenous communities have a veto over resource projects proposed on their territory.