Some hard truths about Brexit

In August, the UK government began publishing its proposals on Brexit in “future partnership papers.” They provide the first substantive indication of the government’s vision of a post-Brexit Britain. The first paper concerns the customs union, the free trade area that harmonizes tariffs on goods; and the single market, a common market for trade, services, goods and people among most EU member states and some additional European countries like Norway. The second paper is on judicial cooperation in cross-border legal cases. Both have been widely criticized by experts.