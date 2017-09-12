Winter is coming: Going it alone again after 150 years

For almost a year, Canada has tried the charm offensive – wooing congressmen and governors whose states depend on trade with Canada. We’ve called in Brian Mulroney to croon to well-heeled friends at Mar-a-Lago about the friendly neighbour to the North. Prime Minister’s Office staff have embraced their counterparts in the West Wing. We have adroitly engaged the President’s daughter in women’s empowerment initiatives. We have staffed our trade negotiation team with our best and agreed that North American free-trade agreement needs a little reconstructive surgery.

