Caron says he’s the NDP’s best bet to win back Quebec

NDP leadership candidate Guy Caron says if elected prime minister he would approve pipeline projects only after the National Energy Board is reformed and First Nations whose lands were involved gave their consent.

Pipeline politics is one of the first issues the new leader of the NDP will have to confront next month, and it’s a tense one. Two NDP premiers, Rachel Notley of Alberta and John Horgan of B.C., stand opposed to one another over it. But Caron told the Star’s editorial board Wednesday he’s no stranger to a challenge.