Details of severance payments to former B.C. Liberal government staffers revealed

Details about the severance payments made to government appointees fired after the NDP assumed power in early July have been revealed.

Following a freedom of information request by Postmedia, details are now available on many of the lump sums paid out to 133 people this summer.

In all, $11.3 million was paid out.

On average $85,000 has been paid out per person.

The top five payments are led by Christy Clark’s former deputy minister, Kim Henderson, who received $540,955. Athana Mentselopoulos ($474,552.52), Neil E. Sweeney ($413,631.51), Dave Byng ($409,346.51) and John Paul Fraser ($396,205) round out the rest of the top five.