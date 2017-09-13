National Newswatch

Details of severance payments to former B.C. Liberal government staffers revealed

By — Sep 13 2017

Details about the severance payments made to government appointees fired after the NDP assumed power in early July have been revealed.

Following a freedom of information request by Postmedia, details are now available on many of the lump sums paid out to 133 people this summer.

In all, $11.3 million was paid out.

On average $85,000 has been paid out per person.

The top five payments are led by Christy Clark’s former deputy minister, Kim Henderson, who received $540,955. Athana Mentselopoulos ($474,552.52), Neil E. Sweeney ($413,631.51), Dave Byng ($409,346.51) and John Paul Fraser ($396,205) round out the rest of the top five.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines