Fewer kids, more seniors in low-income households: census

Canadians earned more in 2015 than they did in the previous 10 years, and fewer young children are living in low-income households, according to 2016 census data released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

The numbers also indicate most Canadian households are saving for their retirement, more couples are contributing equally to their earnings, and the rate of inequality has been largely flat over the last decade.

The median household income in Canada rose 10.8 per cent between 2005 and 2015, to $70,336 from $63,457, measured in 2015 dollars — representing a slightly higher rate of increase than between 1995 and 2005, when median incomes were up 9.2 per cent.