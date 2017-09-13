Healthy evacuees can return to home on Saskatchewan First Nation; smoke remains

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A Saskatchewan First Nation has lifted an evacuation order allowing some people to return to their homes that had been threatened by forest fires.

Chief Peter Beatty of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation rescinded the order for the Pelican Narrows community after consultations with the Saskatchewan government.

Smoke in the air remains, so the elderly, children, pregnant women and those with breathing or general health issues are not being allowed to go home due to health issues.

Officials say about 2,800 people fled forest fires in northern Saskatchewan and more than two-thirds of them are staying in Prince Albert, while just over 800 are in Saskatoon.

Bus transportation was to begin Thursday, and people are being advised to bring their own supply of groceries if possible.

People have been out of their homes since the end of August due to the fires.

For those travelling in private vehicles, convoys of 60 were to start Wednesday night.

The First Nation said in a news release that schools will reopen on Monday.

The Canadian Press