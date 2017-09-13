‘I’m not going to question’ the RCMP’s spending on vacation security, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brushed off questions from reporters in St. John’s, Nfld. Wednesday after reports emerged the RCMP footed a bigger-than-anticipated security bill for his trip to the Aga Khan’s private island.

“The RCMP provides a protective service for the prime minister and my family and does an excellent job of that,” he said. “It has been the case for all prime ministers in the past and certainly into the future. … I’m not going to question the job or the choices that the RCMP makes.”

The CBC reported Wednesday the trip cost Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other government departments more than $215,000. Original figures contained in an initial response to parliament in March were lower — just over $127,000 — but the RCMP noted at the time that some expenses wouldn’t show up in that amount because they were still being processed.