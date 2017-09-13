Most Canadians oppose arms deals with Saudi Arabia, poll finds

A solid majority of Canadians object to selling combat vehicles to Saudi Arabia in the wake of revelations this summer that Riyadh deployed made-in-Canada combat vehicles against civilians during internal strife in the desert kingdom.

A new poll by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail found that 64 per cent of Canadians oppose and somewhat oppose the Canadian government allowing assault machines to be sold to the Saudi monarchy. Forty-four per cent oppose these sales and another 20 per cent “somewhat oppose” this trade.