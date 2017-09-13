Nearly 600 federal NDP members receive extra ballots ahead of leadership vote

The NDP has accidentally mailed out duplicate ballots to nearly 600 party members in advance of the federal leadership election.

Though the party says it is addressing the issue and will ensure that no member votes twice, the issue has raised questions about whether the party needs to simplify its membership system, possibly by separating federal and provincial membership lists.

Several party members have taken to social media recently, claiming they were sent two ballots at once. One member posted a photo of two envelopes, one addressed to Tom and the other to Thomas. Another person claimed he’d been sent one ballot with his first and last names, and a second with his first and middle names. “What to do?” he asked on Facebook.