Ottawa ‘anxious’ to meet 2018 deadline for marijuana legalization: Goodale

Canada’s public safety minister says the federal government is anxious to legalize marijuana by next summer despite police services saying there’s zero chance they’ll be ready.

Ralph Goodale said Wednesday the Liberals just announced $274 million over the next five years to help with police training and fight the involvement of organized crime.

On Tuesday, police from Ontario, Saskatoon and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police told the Commons health committee that they need more time. They say they require an extra six months to a year for proper police training and public education — without which organized crime will flourish.