Scheer’s ‘positive message’ lost in all the negativity

All through the Conservative leadership race, Andrew Scheer kept talking about the “positive message” he was promoting. Since becoming leader, he has carried on in much the same vein. Positive tone, positive approach, positive alternative, “positive Conservative solutions to get Canada back on track” — the air is fairly thick with positivity. “We have such a great, aspirational, positive message,” Scheer says. “I love looking forward.”

Yet as Parliament resumes, we’ve yet to see much of that vaunted positivity from Scheer. He has let it be known his party will be focused on three things in the fall sitting: the settlement of Omar Khadr’s lawsuit against the government, at a cost of $10.5 million; the recent influx of asylum-seekers from the United States, primarily in Quebec; and proposed changes to the taxation of private corporations, the subject of so much recent vitriol.