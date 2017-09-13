Still time to convince U.S. of benefits of Paris climate accord: McKenna

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says there is still time to convince the United States not to withdraw from the Paris climate change accord and an unexpected meeting scheduled for New York next week might be the first step in that direction.

McKenna is one of about a dozen environment and climate ministers from the world’s largest economies who were invited by White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn to discuss climate at a breakfast in New York during the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

The meeting is likely to overshadow a Paris accord meeting in Montreal this weekend, which was scheduled partly as a way to forge a path with new leaders on the climate file as the U.S. takes a step back during the administration of President Donald Trump.

The U.S. is sending officials to the Montreal meeting ins