“Sustained fiscal restraint” needed if United Conservatives win election: Kenney

Minister of Employment and Social Development Jason Kenney speaks at a Canada2020 event in Ottawa on Thursday, October 2, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney says a period of austerity would be required if he is elected premier two years from now to undo damage caused by the NDP government.

Kenney, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister who is running for leader of the fledgling United Conservative Party, said it will take time to fix the financial mess left by Premier Rachel Notley’s government.

“For us to balance the budget we’re going to have to … restart our economy with pro-growth policies including the elimination of the carbon tax and doing everything we can to make Alberta open for business again,” Kenney said Wednesday in Calgary.

“And we will have to go through a period of sustained fiscal restraint. That doesn’t mean cutting 20 per cent of our budget, but it does mean learning from how B.C. and other provinces deliver the same services so much more efficiently.”

Kenney says British Columbia has a larger population and mor