A leadership victory may not end questions about Kinew’s past

Unlike the last page of his 2015 book, Wab Kinew knows some things don’t have an ending.

Even if he continues his rapid political rise and takes the leadership of the New Democratic Party at its convention this weekend, Kinew knows opponents will never let his past fade away completely.

“I have made peace with myself with the fact that as long as I put my name on a ballot, my opponents will want to talk about my past. And as long as they are talking about the old ‘me’, it is a sign they are the same old ‘them’, and I think I can win that conversation,” Kinew says.