Alberta wildlife expert says animals well adapted to survive wildfires

WATERTON, Alta. — A wildlife official says animals are well-adapted to survive a wildfire like the one burning in southwestern Alberta.

Matt Besko, who is director of wildlife policy at Alberta Environment and Parks, says many critters around Waterton Lakes National Park would likely have been able to flee the flames.

Birds probably fared well because the fire did not sweep through during nesting season and the young would have fledged by now.

Besko says amphibians may have been able to protect themselves by burrowing under the dirt.

But some species like squirrels and porcupines are more vulnerable because they can't run as fast.

Besko says wildfires are actually good for the ecosystem in the long term because they encourage new growth.

The Canadian Press