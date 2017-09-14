Liberal MP Arnold Chan, 50, remembered as good friend, committed public servant

Liberal backbencher Arnold Chan, whose eloquent, emotional tribute to democracy earlier this summer moved many in the House of Commons to tears, was remembered Thursday as a good friend, a wonderful husband and a dedicated public servant.

The 50-year-old Chan died of cancer three years after he was first diagnosed with the disease.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called him “a thoughtful, kind and, above all, tireless advocate for Canadians.”

“He believed deeply in our democracy and became one of its most faithful and eloquent guardians,” Trudeau said in a statement, noting that most of Chan’s brief time as an MP was shadowed by his illness.

“Even at his sickest, he found the strength to stand up in the House of Commons and represent his constituents, who he cared about so deeply.”

Chan learned he had nasopharyngeal carcinoma not long after he won the Toronto-area seat of Scarborough-Agincourt in a 2014 byelection. He embarked on a difficult treatment regime of radiation and chemotherapy, which seemed to have won him a reprieve.