Liberals smart to push ahead with closing the tax loopholes

It’s time for the T4 taxpayers of the nation to rise up.

With professionals rolling out sob stories of proposed changes cramping their ability to hide taxes through incorporation, the most influential group remains silent on the sidelines.

I’m referring to the vast majority of us: Millions of Canadians trapped by a single T4 remuneration slip that invites the Canada Revenue Agency to inflict maximum damage on our take home pay.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.