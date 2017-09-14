Mayor denounces fifth incident of hateful graffiti in small Quebec town

SAINT-HONORÉ, Que. — The mayor of small Quebec town says he's called the police after a fifth incident of hateful graffiti in his town.

Someone wrote "white town" in French in red paint on the welcome sign for the town of Saint-Honore, in the Saguenay region located a few hundred kilometres north of Quebec City.

Saint-Honore Mayor Bruno Tremblay says he decided to file a complaint with Quebec provincial police, given Wednesday's incident is the fifth in recent weeks.

In July, someone attached a sign reading "Saguenay, white city," under one for the Saguenay cemetery before it was taken down by town authorities.

A few days earlier, the Islamic association in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region had announced it was revisit a plan to have a Muslim cemetery inside the Catholic burial ground.

The Canadian Press