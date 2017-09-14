Non-Aboriginal fishermen protest Indigenous lobster fishery in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX — There is growing tension between lobster fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia over the Indigenous ceremonial and food fisheries.

Bernie Berry, president of the Coldwater Lobster Association, says some Indigenous fishermen are taking unfair advantage of their right to continue fishing outside of the regular commercial season, which ended May 31.

He stressed that non-Indigenous fishermen are not opposed to the food and ceremonial fisheries, but he insisted the federal Fisheries Department must put a stop to what he describes as a rapidly growing black market supported by some non-Indigenous buyers.

Protests were planned for today at federal offices in Digby, Tusket, Meteghan and Barrington.

Michael Sack, chief of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, said he wasn't aware of any members of his band harvesting and selling lobster out of season.

However, Sack said there could be some Indigenous fishermen who are selling lobster on the side, which means they are only exercising their right to earn a moderate living from the fishery — as spelled out in rulings from the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Canadian Press