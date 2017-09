RCMP used cellphone tracking technology unlawfully 6 times, says privacy watchdog

The RCMP used cellphone-tracking technology in a way that was “not lawful” six times, Canada’s privacy commissioner said in a report released Thursday.

Mobile device identifiers (MDI) — also referred to as IMSI catchers — work by mimicking a cellphone tower to interact with nearby phones and read the unique ID associated with the phone’s International Mobile Subscriber Identity, or IMSI. That number can then be used to track the phone, and sometimes to intercept text messages or calls.