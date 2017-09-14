SIU investigating after Toronto police shoot alleged stabber

TORONTO — The province's police watchdog is investigating a stabbing and a police-involved shooting that happened on a Toronto street corner.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. Thursday when Toronto police received a 911 call about an assault.

The SIU says two officers encountered a man stabbing another man on the sidewalk and one officer at the corner of Driftwood Avenue and Cobbler Crescent.

There was an interaction with the man who was stabbing the other man and one police officer discharged his firearm, striking the alleged assailant.

The 26-year-old man who was shot and the man who had been stabbed were both taken to hospital where they are listed in non-life-threatening condition.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The Canadian Press