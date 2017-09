Tory critic wants access to secret NAFTA texts

The Trudeau government is being urged to stop keeping the House of Commons in the dark about the confidential background documents it’s using to renegotiate NAFTA.

Niagara West MP Dean Allison told National Observer he plans to raise the issue when the Commons returns next week. If people outside government who are involved in the consultation process can be privy to NAFTA documents, Allison suggests parliamentarians should be too.