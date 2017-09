Trudeau’s political peril over Bahamas holiday is not about cost, it’s about breaking the law

For three years in a row, Justin Trudeau and his family have spent their Christmas vacation in the Caribbean.

In 2014, Trudeau took his family to Bell Island, the private retreat of the billionaire philanthropist and Trudeau family friend, the Aga Khan.

That 2014 trip, though, did not cost the federal treasury a dime as Trudeau, at that time, was an ordinary MP, the leader of what was then the third party in the House of Commons. His personal travel was, presumably, paid for with his own funds.