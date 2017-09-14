Trump blinks on border wall, agrees with top Democrats on protections for ‘Dreamers’

The top House and Senate Democrats said Wednesday they had reached an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements — not including Trump’s long-sought border wall.

The agreement, the latest instance of Trump ditching his own party to make common cause with the opposition, was announced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi following a White House dinner that Republican lawmakers weren’t invited to attend.