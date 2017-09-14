Trump to see Irma damage, recovery firsthand in Florida

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is going to hear firsthand from people affected by Hurricane Irma as he makes his third visit in less than three weeks to survey storm damage and recovery efforts.
For Trump and
"Historically there's never been anything like this," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House. "But the United States Coast Guard, FEMA, working along with Gov. (Rick) Scott, they've really done an amazing job," adding that "power is being turned on rapidly," he said.
After Harvey struck Texas, Trump drew criticism for having minimal interaction with residents during his first trip in late August. He saw little damage and offered few expressions of concern.
On his second visit, to Texas and Louisiana, he was more hands-on. He toured a Houston shelter housing hundreds of displaced people and walking streets lined with soggy, discarded possessions.
The president monitored Irma over this past weekend from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.
Nearly half of Florida was engulfed by Irma, which left flooded streets, damaged homes and displaced residents in its wake.
Florida's southwestern coast is a haven for retirees seeking warm weather and beautiful sunsets across the Gulf of Mexico. Many communities are still cleaning up or without power or air conditioning.
In Lee County, which includes Cape Coral and Fort Myers, the Florida Emergency Management Agency said 66
The situation was even worse to the south in Collier County, home to Naples. Days after Irma passed, almost 80
As of Thursday morning, the number of homes and businesses without electricity in Florida was 2.69 million, according to the agency. That's 25.6
__
Associated Press writer Ken Thomas contributed to this report.
___
HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
Catherine Lucey, The Associated Press