UCP candidates sign pledge to scrap carbon tax and balance budget

Candidates for the United Conservative Party leadership have put their promises to scrap Alberta’s carbon tax and balance the provincial budget into writing.

But they acknowledged that the pledge to abolish the carbon tax brought in by the NDP government could be complicated by the fate of Justin Trudeau’s own carbon pricing plan.

On Thursday, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation hosted three of the UCP leadership candidates — Brian Jean, Jason Kenney and Doug Schweitzer — at an event during which they signed a pledge to repeal the carbon levy within 100 days of taking office if the party wins the 2019 provincial election and to balance the budget within the first term of a UCP government.