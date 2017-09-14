Van driver released after crash that killed Nova Scotia RCMP officer

FREDERICTON — The RCMP is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the crash that killed a Nova Scotia Mountie Tuesday night near Memramcook, N.B.

Const. Frank Deschenes had stopped to assist with a flat tire on an SUV when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser and the SUV.

The male driver of the van — a dark blue Dodge TK 2008 van with Pennsylvania licence plate ZBN 8883 — was released from custody Wednesday evening on conditions set by a court.

No charges have been laid.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says investigators want to speak to any motorists who witnessed the van travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Memramcook early Tuesday evening.

She says police want to know if the van was driving erratically, or any other information that could assist the investigation.

Police have spoken to several witnesses and would like to talk to anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the RCMP.

The Canadian Press