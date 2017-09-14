Woman at centre of Wab Kinew domestic assault allegations says she was thrown

The woman at the centre of 14-year-old allegations of domestic violence against Manitoba NDP leadership candidate Wab Kinew says she was thrown across a room and left with rug burn on her legs.

In an interview with The Canadian Press Thursday, Tara Hart said she had been dating Kinew for about two years while they were in university.

She said they had lived together for about a year and had friends over one night in the spring of 2003 when the alleged assault happened.

As the friends were leaving, she said she and Kinew got into an argument at the door.

“I asked them to leave, they left. And once they left, he turned on me,” she said. “That’s when he flung me across the living room and I had a big huge rug burn on my legs.”